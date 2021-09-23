'Tiger King 2' Coming to Netflix Later This Year

Get ready for more Tiger King!

After more than a year since the reality show became everyone's obsession, Netflix has announced Tiger King 2. As part of their upcoming "documentaries exploring crimes, cons and scams," the streaming service has announced part two of Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe and Carole Baskin's story.

Released in March 2020,Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was viewed by 64 million households in the first four weeks. Viewers became enthralled with the bizarre interconnected society of big cat conservationists and its eccentric characters. Tiger King 2 will be release later this year.

In August, Baskin revealed that the Oklahoma animal park previously owned by Exotic was sold to a local Wynnewood couple. Exotic is currently serving time inside the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, for multiple violations of wildlife laws and the murder-for-hire plot of Baskin. His 22-year sentence was vacated by appeals court in July, but ET confirmed he will remain behind bars as he awaits resentencing.

Additionally, Netflix also announced four more true crime series and films. See the titles, bloglines and release dates below:

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman -- Series premieres in January 2022

Logline: From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world's most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother's safety.

The Tinder Swindler -- Film premieres in February 2022

Logline: The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King -- Film premieres in 2022

Logline: Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.

Bad Vegan -- Series premieres in 2022

Logline: Celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis becomes the “Vegan Fugitive” when she’s conned out of millions by a man who convinces her that he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal -- as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.