'Tiger' Directors on Exploring Tiger Woods' Success and Scandals in New Doc Series (Exclusive)

Tiger Woods' life and career is back in the spotlight with HBO's Tiger. The two-part docuseries is taking a look at the golfer's meteoric rise, fall, and his epic comeback.

Directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek, Tiger features never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who were once close with the pro golfer, including his former caddy and close friend Steve Williams, Earl Woods’ friend and biographer Pete McDaniel, Woods' first love Dina Parr, and Rachel Uchitel, the woman who was in the middle of his cheating scandal.

"On Thanksgiving night, 2009, we realized we know next to nothing about him. I think that raised a very interesting question, that is: 'Who is Tiger Woods?'" Hamachek told ET's Nischelle Turner, about why they decided to create the documentary. "Our ability to spend two years on this story and really dig as deep as possible was just an exciting opportunity."

Woods' troubles began in 2009 when he crashed his SUV into a tree, just as his marriage to his then-wife Elin Nordegren was unraveling amid reports of marital infidelity. At the time, the National Enquirer published a story alleging that the athlete was having an affair with Uchitel.

"Here he was in my bed, and he was my Tiger," Uchitel says in the trailer.

"This wasn't just sexual affairs, this was Tiger trying to find intimacy," Hamachek explained.

Woods then had a stunning comeback in 2019 after a years-long hiatus. After winning his first tournament in five years at the Tour Championship in September 2018, he won his first major in 11 years at the 2019 Masters.

Still considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, Woods is now showing his 11-year-old son, Charlie, the ropes on the golf course. Woods is also father to 13-year-old daughter Sam, whom he shares with Nordegren.

"I think the big question is; What lessons has he learned, now as a parent with young kids?" noted Heineman. "Is he the same father that his father was or has he learned? I think that's the question."

Tiger premieres Jan. 10, with part two premiering Jan.17 on HBO Max.