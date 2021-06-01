Tiffany Haddish Details Her Plans to Adopt: 'It's Super Important to Me' (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her plans to adopt.

In a new interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, the 41-year-old comedian reveals she has already completed the parenting classes required to start the adoption process. Haddish, who was in the foster system herself as a child, says it's something that's "super important" in her life plan, "for a multitude of reasons."

"I'm currently looking, deciding on adopting. First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents," she explains. "There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It's Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can."

"I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I'm at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it's probably best to just adopt, and I'm on that process now," she continues. "I want to get somebody that's five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in ... get them ready for the big, bad world. That's what I want to do."

For now, Haddish is focusing on the all-new season of her and Ali Wong's animated Adult Swim series, Tuca & Bertie. In the first episode of season 2, her wild toucan character, Tuca, forms a Bachelorette-style show.

"I mean, I'm good now, but even if I wasn't good, I don't think I'd be looking for the D on TV [in real life]," jokes Haddish, who has been dating rapper Common for just over a year. "I'm too good and savvy in the club, you know what I'm saying? I could pick up a couple of men at the grocery store."

"I'm too sophisticated for that. I could go for a walk around the block and pick up someone," she continues. "I don't have to do a dating show. Unless they pay me a lot of money, then ... let's do it!"

ET also spoke with Wong about her years-long friendship with Haddish, and what it's been like bonding on set.

"We met each other really long ago, and we were, as Tiffany says, 'garbage comedians' back then," Wong recalls. "We were learning, but I know that Tiffany had it. Like, I could always see that she had it. It's just been so cool to see her blow the eff up and still be the same person."

"You're still the same too," adds Haddish. "Still sweet and kind and funny as hell. We always giggling about something."

Season 2 of Tuca & Bertie debuts Sunday, June 13 on Adult Swim. Watch the video below for more on Haddish.