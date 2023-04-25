Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Finalize Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Separation

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have officially ended their 14-year marriage.

Six months after the Family Reunion alum revealed that she had filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage, their split has been finalized.

According to documents obtained by ET, the pair "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."



As far as their custody agreement goes, the former couple -- who share son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4 -- have upheld the arrangement proposed in Mowry's October filing. The 44-year-old requested legal and physical joint custody and asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a premarital agreement.

Mowry announced the former couple's decision to end their marriage in an Oct. 4 Instagram post. Despite ending their union, the couple made it clear that their children's happiness is the highest priority.

When ET spoke with her at the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala shortly after the announcement, Mowry smiled broadly as she reflected on how she was feeling just weeks after sharing the news with her fans. "I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed, I feel very honored to be here," Mowry shared. "I am all about women empowerment, and supporting women."

The Sister, Sister star had been met with overwhelming support and love from her famous friends and devoted fans after the separation reveal. "I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received," Mowry said with a warm smile. "I'm so grateful of the community and the fans that I have."

"I'm all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I've gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing... it has just been [amazing]," she added. "I feel so blessed."

Since then, Mowry and Hardrict have done their best to present a united front, especially when it concerns their children. Two months after the actress shared news of the couple's divorce, the pair reunited for a family Christmas celebration.

Both stars posted several photos to Instagram during the holiday weekend featuring photos of the family of four posing together in front of a fireplace; Mowry and Hardrict showering Cairo with kisses as Cree smiles serenely in one slide, and in another, Mowry smooching her son's face as Hardrict cuddles Cairo close.

"Family will ALWAYS be Family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours," Mowry captioned the slideshow.

The divorce finalization comes just days after the Seventeen Again star opened up about life post-split on her social media.

"If I'm being completely honest with you all, these last few months have been some of the hardest of my life," she captioned a photo gallery of her with Cree and Cairo in bed. "There's no telling what direction life is going to take you and nothing but one thing is ever certain: the love I have for these two."

As Tia noted, "They are the reason I continue to push myself every day to work harder. Even when the going gets tough, I do everything for my kids, for their future, and for the generations to come."