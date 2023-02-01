This 'Yellowstone' On-Screen Couple Just Confirmed Their Real-Life Romance

Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham just confirmed their real-life romance.

The actors, who play a couple on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone, took to Instagram Wednesday to post a fiery photo, sharing their off-screen romance with their fans.

"More than a spark 🔥 @hassieharrison," Bingham captioned the pic, which saw him and Harrison sharing a kiss in front of a burning blaze.

"i love you, cowboy. 🥰," Harrison wrote in the comments.

Bingham plays Walker on the series, a musician and former convict who is recruited as a ranch hand. He became a series regular in season 4, Harrison, meanwhile, plays barrel racer and ranch hand, Laramie, who joined the show in season three.

The couple's off-screen romance seems to have also gotten the approval of some of their castmates, with Bob Kirkland, who plays Sheriff Ramsey, writing, "😍♥️⭐️," and Jen Landon, who plays Teeter, commenting, "😍😍😍😍."

Jeremy Richardson, who also plays a Bar M cowboy in season 5 commented as well, writing, "Let’s go, happy for you two!!🤠."

The couple's post comes amid questions about Yellowstone star, Kevin Kostner's future on the series. During a PalyFest panel earlier this month, Keith Cox, president of development and production at Paramount Network, addressed rumors of behind-the-scenes tension on the show, leaving fans worried about the fate of Costner's character, patriarch John Dutton.

"What I can say is our star, the face of our show and the executive producer, [we] are very confident he’s going to continue with our show,” Cox told the crowd, to excited applause.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the show might come to an end in its current form sooner than expected amid a Deadline report alleging disagreements over Costner's filming schedule.

At the time, a spokesperson for Paramount Network told ET that the network had "no news to report," while adding that Costner "is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."

In February, ET sat down with reporter Matthew Belloni, founding partner of Puck News and the first to report on the on-set challenges and disagreements that have reportedly plagued the show during its fifth season.

"Yellowstone is really in limbo right now until they can figure out whether Costner is coming back or, more likely, whether he's going to be written out of the show," Belloni explained. "Once that determination is made, they can finish writing the second half of this season, shoot it, and it will likely air in the fall."

Outside of the original series, the franchise has spun off two series, 1883 and 1923, and is currently also moving forward in development of a spinoff series starring Matthew McConaughey.

The once-rumored series was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by Paramount executive Chris McCarthy last month. McConaughey's extension series will continue regardless of whether star Costner returns or exits the flagship series.