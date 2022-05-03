'This Is Us' Stars Share Sweet Selfies From Set as Filming Wraps Up

The This Is Us cast is wrapping up their final days on set.

Earlier this week, the stars of the outgoing NBC family drama began posting selfies on social media as filming on the series began to wrap up. The hour-long drama, which stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas, will officially end when the series finale drops May 24.

Watson and Brown shared the same photo of themselves in old-age makeup as Beth and Randall as they marked their final scene.

"We just wrapped our last scene together of the series…," the duo captioned the Instagram pic.

As the days on set began dwindling, Brown shared an Instagram video as he reflected on the handful of days he had left playing Randall Pearson.

"It's winding down," he said during the break alongside his castmates. "It's been an amazing six years. Sets are being torn down, but the memories will last forever."

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore remembered her final day at work on Tuesday with a simple photo of empty blue folding chairs with the show's name emblazoned on them.

"Last day of work. The greatest 6 years at the best job I’ve ever had. Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears)," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Back in April, This Is Us patriarch Milo Ventimiglia posted a selfie with the crew as he filmed his last-ever scene in Jack and Rebecca's bedroom.

"Just a small sample of the hard workin folks closing out the last few weeks of @NBCThisisUs," he tweeted. "Season 6. Last scene in Rebecca + Jacks bedroom….ever. Love this group and more."

Just a small sample of the hard workin folks closing out the last few weeks of @NBCThisisUs Season 6. Last scene in Rebecca + Jacks bedroom….ever. Love this group and more. MV pic.twitter.com/6f9LVc1KRK — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) April 14, 2022

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.