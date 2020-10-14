'This Is Us' Reveals First Season 5 Footage in New Trailer

This Is Us' first season 5 trailer will give you all the feels.

NBC's family drama kicks off the new season in less than two weeks and on Wednesday, the first footage was released, featuring the Pearson family navigating the ups and downs of their lives following the dramatic finale.

Mixed with previously seen footage, highlights from the 30-second promo include Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) post-fight reunion, Kevin and a pregnant Madison (Caitlin Thompson) sharing an intimate moment and Randall celebrating his 40th birthday with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and his family. No sign of his siblings, however. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Kevin is also seen wearing a face mask as he walks down the sidewalk, as This Is Us tackles the pandemic.

"I think it's time we start a new chapter," Rebecca (Mandy Moore) says as the promo opens. Watch below.

The Pearsons are ready for a new beginning. pic.twitter.com/cHPAOWo1rs — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 14, 2020

With This Is Us one of many scripted dramas incorporating the pandemic into the fabric of its show, it has introduced a new element to its creative direction. Creator Dan Fogelman revealed in August that the series was writing COVID-19 into the present-day storylines for the Pearson clan.

"Yes on Covid," Fogelman wrote on Twitter at the time. "We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters."

He promised that the final destination, though, remains intact. "Same planned ending. Same route to get there," Fogelman assured.

Production resumed on season 5 in late September in Los Angeles, with the cast and crew following COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols. Special plexiglass windows and stations were erected for the cast in between takes.

So good to see the fam again. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/yNWgxqikIz — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) October 8, 2020

Chrissy Metz acknowledged there may not be as many kissing scenes as a result of the pandemic. "I don't think we're going to be kissing," she told ET a few weeks before filming commenced. "I think we might [do] like the side church hug or something, but I don't know if we're going to be kissing, y'all. I doubt it."

The This Is Us season 4 finale left viewers with many unanswered questions, from Kevin becoming a father to twins to Kevin and Randall's fractured relationship over Rebecca's declining health to Kate and Toby deciding to expand their family.

“We’re keeping up the momentum, for sure,” Justin Hartley told ET earlier this summer. “Our show is at our best when we’re talking about real-life things that real-life people are going through that are hard and that are not going away any time soon: mental health, sexuality, alcohol abuse, drug addiction, marriage, death. As long as we continue to tackle those topics that are truthful, honest and relevant, that’s when we’re at our best. And from what I’m gathering, it’s going to be a hell of a season.”

This Is Us returns with a two-hour premiere Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

