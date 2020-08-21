This Chic SMEG Toaster Is 25% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If you've never felt passionately about a toaster before, that's about to change. The SMEG 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster is part appliance, part chic kitchen decor -- and 25% off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The rose gold SMEG toaster features self centering racks and six browning levels for your preferred toast or bagel crispiness. Regularly priced at $229.95, you can shop it now for just $171.90. Nordstrom has a wide selection of other retro design SMEG appliances we love, including a matching rose gold electric kettle (also currently on sale!), a 10-cup drip coffeemaker, a blender and a citrus juicer.

Normally held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Nordstrom Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

In addition to deals on SMEG appliances, the Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor -- in case you're looking for a new hand towel set, throw blanket, diffuser, bath accessories, candle or wall art. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Below, score the SMEG 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster while it's still in stock!