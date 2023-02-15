'The Young and the Restless' Star Melissa Claire Egan Is Pregnant: See Her Sweet Announcement

Melissa Claire Egan is about to be a mom of two! The 41-year-old Young and the Restless star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband, Matt Katrosar, are expecting their second child. The couple already shares a 1-year-old son, Caden.

"Looks like we’re just destined to have August babies!" Egan wrote alongside a pic of her cradling her baby bump while standing next to her firstborn.

"So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys," she added. "Caden's gonna be a big brother!"

Egan and Katrosar, who has also appeared on the soap series, tied the knot in July 2014. They announced their first baby was on the way in April 2021, with Egan revealing at the time that she'd struggled with infertility.

"The journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages," she wrote. "To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!"

Caden was born four months later, with Egan gushing on Instagram, "We’re awestruck by this little man and can’t believe he’s ours!"