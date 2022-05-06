'The Wilds' Shares First Look at the Boys Struggling to Survive in Season 2

The Wilds is back for season 2, and this time around the boys are along for the ride. Ahead of its May premiere on Prime Video, the streaming platform shared the first official look at the remaining teenage girls from season 1 who are still struggling to survive on the mysterious island while also giving audiences a sneak peek at a similar group of boys who will join “this dystopian slumber party” in season 2.

Picking up after the events of season 1, which ended with several twists and revelations, The Wilds will continue to follow Dot (Shannon Berry), Fatin (Sophia Ali), Leah (Sarah Pidgeon), Martha (Jenna Clause), Nora (Helena Howard), Rachel (Reign Edwards), Shelby (Mia Healey) and Toni (Erana James) as they remain trapped on the island after their mysterious plane crash and unknowingly navigate the Dawn of Eve program led by Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths).

After revealing the girls weren’t the only ones being tested on the island, season 2 will also follow the boys – Bo (Tanner Ray Rook), Henry (Aidan Laprete), Ivan (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), Josh (Nicholas Coombe), Kirin (Charles Alexander), Rafael (Zack Calderon), Seth (Alex Fitzalan) and Scotty (Reed Shannon) – forced to survive the Twilight of Adam program under the watchful eyes of the same program administrators.

First released in December, 2020, the YA series immediately drew comparisons to Lost, the iconic ABC series about castaways on a mysterious island, and has since been likened to Yellowjackets, Showtime’s surprise hit survival series about a group of teenage girls stranded in the Canadian Rockies. That said, the series stands on its own, thanks to its brutal portrayal of living in the wild with a group of strangers and unexpected storytelling.

The Wilds season 2 premieres Friday, May 6, 2022 on Prime Video.