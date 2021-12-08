'The Wendy Williams Show' to Return With More Guest Hosts in 2022

As Wendy Williams continues on her road to better health, some of her best pals are stepping up as guest hosts when The Wendy Williams Show returns in the new year with all-new episodes.

Executive Producer David Perler announced on Wednesday the slew of guest hosts slated to fill in for the month of January. Fat Joe and Remy Ma will split duties in the first week of 2022. Comedian and actor Michael Rapaport, who has done his share of guest-hosting duties already, returns for an entire week beginning Jan. 10 to Jan. 14.

Comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell will guest co-host from Jan. 17-21 while Sherri Shepherd, another previous guest host, rounds out the list. She'll close out January's slate from Jan. 24-28.

Perler said in a statement that he's looking forward to new and exciting shows in 2022. He added, "Each of the outstanding guest hosts brings a unique and distinctive style to the successful Wendy format with their individual personalities while also making sure that Wendy's show remains consistent for the loyal Wendy watchers."

Prior guest hosts have included Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Bill Bellamy and Jerry Springer.

The announcement comes almost a month after Williams took to social media to share an update on her health amid her absence from her own show.

The 57-year-old TV personality spoke directly to her fans and said she knows her health is a "hot topic." She noted that while she's making progress, "it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected." Williams added she's "a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors." She's adamant she'll "return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready."

Williams, who has yet to host an episode in season 14, is pushing through despite several health ailments. Her show revealed back in September that she tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, which forced the Sept. 20 season premiere to be postponed. It was ultimately delayed a second time, with guest hosts filling in for Williams.

Not long after in October, the show announced Williams was still struggling with health issues stemming from her Graves' disease and thyroid condition.