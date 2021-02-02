The Weeknd Teases Super Bowl Performance With a Look Back at His Career

The Weeknd is ready to take on Raymond James Stadium! Ahead of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old singer stars in a new Pepsi commercial to promote his highly-anticipated performance.

Titled "The Walk," the spot features The Weeknd walking down the tunnel toward the halftime stage, as videos of his career up until this point play on the walls. The singer's lifelong friend and creative director, La Mar Taylor, narrates the 30-second spot, which will air on CBS moments before The Weeknd takes the stage.

"Our stories are a lifetime in the making. We give to the world and the world gives back," Taylor says. "What we create changes us. Every performance a new chapter. Every stage a new beginning."

As The Weeknd reaches the end of the tunnel, he takes a deep breath and makes his way to the field.

In an interview with Billboard last month, The Weeknd teased Sunday's performance, after revealing that he put up $7 million of his own money to "make this halftime show be what he envisioned."

"We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," he said.

Additionally, Super Bowl executive producer Jesse Collins gave ET more hints about what fans can expect from the performance.

"Man, the whole thing is a surprise," Collins said. "I think there's a lot of stuff happening in the show that people aren't going to expect. And I it's just going to be fun. It's so perfect."

"We started creating this thing back in September. And the message of it really worked out. The world worked out for the message that The Weeknd wants to communicate in this performance," he added. "It's really going to be just fun, you know? Just a little over 13 minutes to just enjoy yourself."

Super Bowl LV, which will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go against the Kansas City Chiefs, airs live on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, you can stream the game for free on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app on your mobile device. In the meantime, stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage coming your way before game day!