The Weeknd Says the GRAMMYs 'Remain Corrupt' After Nomination Snub

The Weeknd is calling out the GRAMMYs. The "Blinding Lights" singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the awards show after getting snubbed when nominations were announced earlier in the day.

Despite his recent album, After Hours, breaking streaming records, and his single "Blinding Lights" breaking the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100's top five -- not to mention scores of award wins at other ceremonies throughout the year -- The Weeknd was shut out entirely when it came to the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

The celebrated artist addressed the snub head-on, and made a bold accusation against the organization while demanding elucidation in regards to their nomination process.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," The Weeknd tweeted. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

The tweet came shortly after reports surfaced that The Weeknd and his reps had recently gotten into heated negotiations with GRAMMY execs. According to TMZ, the show gave The Weeknd an ultimatum with regards to performing at the GRAMMYs or performing at the Super Bowl.

The outlet reported that the singer and the GRAMMYs reps finally came to an agreement that he could perform at both events, but that the talks got heated. It's unclear if The Weeknd's recent tweet is an insinuation that his snub could be a result of the soured negotiations.

In a statement to ET, Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. attributed The Weeknd's lack of nominations to the voting body.

"We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration," Mason said.

"We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the GRAMMY stage the weekend before," he continued. "Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community. To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All GRAMMY nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all."

Meanwhile, source close to the situation tell ET that there were many conversations between the GRAMMYs and The Weeknd's team about his performance slated for the upcoming ceremony. The sources say there was an ultimatum given, resulting in a struggle over him also playing the Super Bowl that went on for some time and was eventually agreed upon that he would perform at both events.

These conversations occurred in the past month, between nomination ballots on Oct. 12 and Tuesday's nominations.

Fans also had some very strong feelings about The Weeknd's exclusion, with many expressing anger and frustration over the possible politics involved in what is supposed to be a celebration of popular music.

After what happened today with the Grammys and the Weeknd, I read this again and it hits different..... pic.twitter.com/lV7MA70oUF — Laural (@nailpolish_cake) November 25, 2020

The Weeknd’s bigger than The Grammys anyway. — Jonny Van De Beek (@JonDenton) November 25, 2020

The Weeknd did NOTHING wrong.



the #Grammys are so corrupt... pic.twitter.com/AmeoE3tQIQ — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) November 25, 2020

the weeknd and after hours forever win artist and album of the year in my heart. i dont fuck w the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zu8bao3b8T — くコ:彡 (@w0nuyu) November 25, 2020

The Grammy's made The Weeknd choose between performing at their show or performing at the Super Bowl.



This is a reality of the entertainment industry. It sucks that they put him in that spot after he dropped an LP that got hella love, but like any company they exist to make $. pic.twitter.com/LJ4oqJfE8x — Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) November 25, 2020

The Weeknd after getting punched in the face for 8 months straight just to not get nominated for a Grammy pic.twitter.com/xEYFQzyzPg — 6 (@6ixint) November 25, 2020

NOW HOW DID YUMMY GET A GRAMMY NOMINATION BUT THE WEEKND, BTS, HARRY STYLES AND FIONA APPLE ALL GET ROBBED..... — ben de almeida (@benoftheweek) November 25, 2020

All I want from The Weeknd is for him to perform in the Super Bowl half time show and say “Never need a Grammy I’m what the Grammys neeeeeed” — mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) November 25, 2020

A few other artists who were notably snubbed this year include Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and Luke Combs, among others.

