The Weeknd Forced to Postpone Concert After Nationwide Wireless Outage in Canada

The Weeknd was forced to postpone his concert Friday in Toronto following a nationwide wireless outage.

The singer said he was ready to kick off his After Hours til Dawn tour at Rogers Centre in his hometown, but the nation's dominant telecom sector, Rogers Wireless, went down, setting off a panic as millions of Canadians suddenly found themselves without internet and the services it supports, such as banking and transportation.

Live Nation Ontario released a statement Friday night saying the singer "was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage The Weeknd show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back."

The "Earned It" singer also took to his Instagram Story and shared he was "crushed" and "heartbroken" following the news.

"Been at the venue all day but it’s out of our hands because of the Rogers outage," he wrote on his Story. "Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can’t wait to see you all."

One particular little fan took it especially hard. Someone took to Twitter and posted a photo of a little boy dressed in The Weeknd's Super Bowl outfit. The person who tweeted the photo said, "THIS LITTLE BOY CRYING…… I CANT."

The singer quickly chimed in asking, "can someone please find him for me?"

can someone please find him for me? https://t.co/vWFFnZj6Rv — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 9, 2022

According to Reuters, the nationwide wireless outage lasted a whopping 19 hours. The outage forced banks, transportation services and government access to shut down for millions. According to authorities, some residents couldn't even reach emergency services via 911 calls.

Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri released a statement saying, "Today we let you down. We can and will do better." A government official told Reuters that the outage was not the result of a cyber attack.

The Weeknd's next scheduled performance is July 14 in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.