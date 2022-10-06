The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Get Steamy in 'The Idol' Teaser

Expect a lot of heat between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in their upcoming HBO series, The Idol.

The latest trailer dropped Thursday and there's no shortage of sparks flying between the singer and the actress, as she navigates Hollywood's intense demand while he disrupts her team's goals by catapulting himself as the sole driver behind her budding career.

But The Weeknd's doing more than just seemingly spearheading her career, he's also getting handsy. The singer's character proclaims in the trailer that "Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come together" while imploring her to "trust no one -- just me." He appears to whisper the sentiment in Depp's ear during a studio recording session, as he caresses her from behind while she's blindfolded.

Things get steamy a lot and in just about every place -- from the recording studio (in lingerie, too) and a bar, to the back seat of a classic Lincoln Continental while being driven down Sunset Boulevard. But while Depp's character is clearly enthralled with The Weeknd's pursuit, her team is in pure bewilderment at how he seemingly came out of nowhere to take the reins.

In fact, The Weeknd's character demands full control from Depp's character "no matter f**king what." The latest trailer is the show's third so far. The previous trailers noted the series is "coming soon" but the latest trailer shows it's slated to air in 2023.

The new teaser also comes just over a month after Depp attended The Weeknd's concert with The Idol and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Before The Weeknd's performance, an exclusive trailer was played on the jumbotron. When the trailer ended, Depp came to the stage in a white gown and introduced "the love of my life" onstage.

The 23-year-old was surrounded by a camera crew and appeared to be filming scenes for The Idol. After her onstage appearance, Depp joined the guest platform wearing a white tank top and loose black pants. She was seen dancing with friends, singing along to the songs and smoking her vape pen.