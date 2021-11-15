'The Voice': Wendy Moten Wows the Coaches With 'Blue Bayou'

The Voice season 21 live shows continued on Monday with some show-stopping performances, and none more surprising than the one from Team Blake's standout singer Wendy Moten!

Wendy's turned in show-stopping performances since her Blind Audition, but she toned things down for her Top 13 performance of Linda Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou," wowing the coaches with her softened control and dynamic range.

Ariana Grande was stunned nearly speechless when it came time to give her feedback, marveling at Wendy's obvious star potential.

"I know you've been doing this professionally your whole life, but I can't believe that you're as big a secret as you are," she raved. "The fact that we are here for this moment with you is an incredible privilege."

Wendy's coach, Blake Shelton, agreed, noting how much he enjoys watching his fellow coaches' reactions to the lifelong backup singer's mastery of the smallest technical details, "all the little things that don't get celebrated enough, 'cause we're kind of groomed to expect people to come in and blow the roof off."

"Which you can do, and will do again, but what you just did there had so much finesse," he told Wendy. "If your dream is to win The Voice, just keep reaching for a few more weeks here. I think this is possible."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 21 in the video below.