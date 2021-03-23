'The Voice': See the Final Team Rosters for Season 20!

Following Monday's final Blind Auditions, The Voice's season 20 teams are locked and loaded!
Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas made their final chair turns, filling the last spots on their teams as the show heads into Battle Rounds next week, and towards a season 20 champion.
Interestingly enough, there isn't a reigning champ on the coaches' panel this season, as Gwen Stefani won her first-ever title in season 19 with young crooner Carter Rubin. However, when Nick returned for this season, he took Gwen's spot -- finding a new chair and a new strategy after making the finals in season 18 with talented performer Thunderstorm Artis.
"[I'm] just kinda taking the stakes down a notch and encouraging them to enjoy the ride, have fun, and even for me try to learn something along the way from each one of them," he shared. "It's just about having fun... This is meant to be an amazing journey for them, you know, regardless of the outcome. There's one winner, sure, but the journey that we all go on together, collectively, is what really matters."
"I think people love the repartee, the camaraderie, the rivalries that we have with each other, even though they're friendly rivalries," John agreed. "So, to not only help these singers do their best work, but also just get a little bragging rights and get a little edge... it's a lot of fun to watch us compete with each other."
But first, it's time for the teammates to compete against one another in the Battle Rounds. Check out the full team rosters below and prepare yourself for next week's showdowns!
TEAM NICK
Dana Monique
Andrew Marshall
Raine Stern
Devan Blake Jones
Zae Romeo
Rachel Mac
Bradley Sinclair
Jose Figueroa Jr.
Lindsay Joan
Awari
TEAM KELLY
Kenzie Wheeler
Corey Ward
Ryleigh Modig
Gihanna Zoe
Gean Garcia
Anna Grace
Halley Greg
JD Casper
Savanna Woods
Ainae
TEAM LEGEND
Christine Cain
Victor Solomon
Ciana Pelekai
Deion Warren
Pia Renee
Durell Anthony
Rio Doyle
Carolina Rial
Zania Alaké
Denisha Dalton
TEAM BLAKE
Cam Anthony
Pete Mroz
Savanna Chestnut
Ethan Lively
Connor Christian
Avery Roberson
Aaron Konzelman
Emma Caroline
Jordan Matthew Young
Keegan Ferrell
The Voice airs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT: