'The Voice': John Legend Credits Chrissy Teigen for a Battle Round Song Selection

The Voice coach John Legend gets plenty of musical inspiration from his home life with wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids, Luna and Miles.

As the season 20 Battle Rounds continue this week, John credited Chrissy with one of his song selections, noting that he was moved to pair up team members Zania Alaké and Durell Anthony on a "soulful song together" -- selecting "Emotion" by The Bee Gees.

"My wife loves that song," John shared. "She plays it all the time, she plays the Destiny's Child version a lot. And I was thinking how cool it would be to hear two of our singers do that on The Voice."

Zania and Durell made the arrangement their own, wowing Team Legend's celeb mentor, Brandy, who praised both singers' passion and clarity.

"You have a great team," she raved to John. "I feel like, why am I here? They don't even need any advice."

Onstage, the pair impressed their coach once again, with John calling out Durell's falsetto and "lovely tone" and highlighting Zania's "poise and grace," as well as the way she applied her notes from rehearsals to enhance an already-stunning performance.

'That song was so beautiful and you complemented each other so well," raved Kelsea Ballerini -- who's filling in for Kelly Clarkson during the Battle Rounds. "I am blown away."

Nick Jonas praised the "brilliant" song choice, though Blake Shelton teased that it "was really more Chrissy's [idea]."

"They don't call it a better half for no reason!" John expertly fired back.

Ultimately, John chose Zania as the winner of the battle, who will next move on to the Knockout Rounds.

As they prepare for the Knockouts, the remaining singers will receive some performance tips from the season 20 Mega Mentor: Snoop Dogg!

The legendary rapper was announced as this season's superstar guest for the Knockouts last week, and he told ET he had a great time sharing his knowledge of the music industry with the aspiring stars.

"There's so much talent inside of each team," Snoop raved ahead of the surprise announcement. "The element of surprise is when you come and see Snoop Dogg sitting in the chair... If I was a young, aspiring songwriter or singer, it'd probably throw me off beat, but then I would compose myself to show them that this is why I'm here."

"I just think that each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show," he added. "I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven [possible] record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!