'The Voice': Jake Hoot Returns to Perform 'I Would've Loved You' With Kelly Clarkson

The Voice's live shows are always full of star-studded performances, Tuesday was no different, as a former champion returned to duet with his coach!

Season 17 winner Jake Hoot made his return to The Voice stage during the semi-finals to perform his latest single, "I Would've Loved You," with Kelly Clarkson.

The heartfelt duet, from Jake's debut EP, Love Out of Time, is a perfect pairing of the country star's show-stopping baritone and Kelly's always-impressive dynamic vocals, and the single has thrilled country and Voice fans alike, peaking at No. 10 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart.

The pair performed "I Would've Loved You" together on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in March, and Jake shared a special message of thanks to his coach for all her support since his big win.

"I'm so grateful to @kellyclarkson for always being so supportive and kind since my time on @nbcthevoice!" he wrote on Instagram. "If you havent downloaded the song yet, find it anywhere and everywhere! Love all yall!"

The Voice's two-part season finale airs next Monday and Tuesday, May 24-25, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the former Voice champ in the video below!