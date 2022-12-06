'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets 'Very Emotional' Over Justin Aaron's Instant Save Performance

Gwen Stefani's emotional journey continued on season 22 of The Voice as her last remaining team member, Justin Aaron, performed for his chance to make next week's finale!

Justin took the stage during the Instant Save performances for a powerful rendition of Travis Greene's gospel hit, "Made a Way."

"It's hard for me to find words right now, 'cause I'm veery emotional," Gwen shared with Justin after his performance. "I've been up all night praying for you and thinking about this."

"Camilla turned to me and said, that you are the kindest person on this show this season, everybody feels it," she added, noting that she hoped America could also feel Justin's spirit in his performance. "I love you so much."

.@j_aaron2's growth has simply left me in awe 🥺💕 so blown away by u always justin !! gx #TheVoice #TeamGwen — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 6, 2022

Gwen also couldn't help but get emotional on Monday ahead of the semifinal performances, when she caught up with ET on the red carpet.

"It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the coach shared. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

"I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she added. "I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it's super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine."

The Voice season 22 finale airs Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 12 and 13, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.