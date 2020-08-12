'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Debuts Her New Single 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'

Gwen Stefani took to The Voice stage during Monday's live performances to show off her new single!

The season 19 coach debuted her nostalgic new song, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," on Monday, with a lyric video that channels several of her old eras. (She even sported the iconic "Just a Girl" outfit from No Doubt's 1995 breakout hit in the cover art!)

As her team members competed for their place in next week's finals, Stefani took the stage in a multicolored, bejeweled jacket with tassles and thigh-high boots to rock out to her new single -- which insists "I'm still the original, original me" -- in front of giant video screens showing old video clips and backup dancers in masks and the "Just a Girl" look.

Let her reintroduce herself... it's @GwenStefani with an EPIC performance of her new single on #TheVoice. 🤩 #LetMeReintroduceMyself pic.twitter.com/VzTDZestYw — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 8, 2020

Stefani opened up about her new music to The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, sharing that she wrote several songs during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

"I just was like, 'I don't even care if nobody hears this, I got to write some songs,'" she said. "So it was almost like I didn't have anything to say. I didn't think until I started writing."

As a solo artist, Stefani has released 2004's Love. Angel. Music. Baby, 2006's The Sweet Escape, and 2016 This Is What the Truth Feels Like, in addition to her 2017 Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

"I know what kind of music I want to make. And I want to make music that makes people feel happy," she shares. "There's just nothing else that I do in my life, and I have done so many things, that makes me feel ignited the way a new song makes me feel."

In her statement about the release of the new song, Stefani made it clear that the throwback feeling of the track was intentional.

"The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae," she says. "I'm still the same me but here's something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me."

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC.