'The Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed

Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The America's Got Talent and Voice alum died in July of "acute combined drug toxicity," after he ingested morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, a spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner's told Page Six on Thursday.

The outlet additionally reported that Neal's manner of death was ruled an accident by the coroner.

On July 19, TMZ first reported that Neal was found dead in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, by his roommate. He was 41.

At the time, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told Entertainment Weekly that Neal was found dead at 8 p.m. local time in his bedroom after his roommate received a call from the singer's mother, who hadn't heard from him. Police also told EW that a guitar pick found next to Neal's bed appeared to contain "a powder residue."

The singer competed on The Voice in 2016 as a member of Adam Levine's team. He was eliminated during the knockout rounds.

Four years later, Neal competed on AGT. In a video package that aired ahead of his initial AGT audition, Neal opened up about his struggles with sobriety.

"I’m glad to be here today sober, very clear and focused," he said at the time. "My voice is healthy. I’m healthy."