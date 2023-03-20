'The Voice': Blake Shelton Disowns Niall Horan After He Messes Up a Kelly Clarkson Prank

The pair have been tight all season as Niall joined the show as a first-time coach and Blake prepares to sign off after his last season on the NBC singing competition -- even joking about their "father-son" dynamic -- but that all changed during the latest round of Blind Auditions.

Niall was going up against Kelly Clarkson for soft-spoken but mega-talented singer Gina Miles, when Blake passed him a note written on his notepad.

"Kelly can't coach nerves, she admits it," Niall read aloud, but that was a major faux pas for Shelton.

"I am never helping you again!" he exclaimed. "I wrote [that] down on the pad in privacy."

"I don't know if in Ireland it's common practice to be passed a note about somebody and then read the note aloud to the person," he added to the cameras, shaking his head.

Later, backstage, Blake told Chance the Rapper that he was his new heir apparent.

"Forget him, remember you," he joked with the rapper.

A SHOCKING amount of talent is coming from Gina Miles pic.twitter.com/juPsWpSj4n — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 21, 2023

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET.