'The Talk' Hosts Pitch a New Dating Show Based on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Romance (Exclusive)

The Talk hosts are ready to get back to work. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales as they prepared to kick off season 14, and the co-hosts revealed what pop culture moment they can't wait to discuss together.

"Oh gosh, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!" Morales told ET. "We've been chomping at the bit. Our text chain is crazy."

Gbaja-Biamila agreed, noting that he's been "itching to talk about" the pop star's rumored romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. The media attention from the A-list pairing even got the NFL alum thinking about a new dating show idea.

"I think they need to set up a dating type of situation [for NFL players], because you see what it's doing for the Chiefs," he said of the team, who have not lost a game since Swift attended her first match-up. "You see what it's doing for the bottom line numbers."

"That's what they've got to do now," Gbaja-Biamila added, before quipping that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell "is gonna start hooking up pop stars with NFL stars."

Underwood had something to say about that, though, insisting, "Not just pop stars! Come on, talk show hosts!"

Either way, Morales said the idea is "a recipe for huge ratings."

When they're not coming up with new show ideas, the co-hosts are focused on their program, which is starting its new season with an updated set, lots of audience giveaways, and a new executive producer, Rob Crabbe.

"We're ready to have some fun. We've got something for everyone on this show. We have a new executive producer. We're ready to rock and roll," Kloots said, before Morales added, "We love Rob. He just has so much energy and I think he's just brought new life. I think he's just gonna let us be us and do what we do well here, which is talk and have fun with you all."

O'Connell, for one, is "really appreciative to be back," especially after the show's five-month hiatus due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

"I was so appreciative to come this morning," he said. "I will never take it for granted again. I promise."

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.