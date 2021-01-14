The 'RHOC' Season 15 Reunion Trailer Is Here (Exclusive)

This season of The Real Housewives of Orange County might've been short, but it was anything but sweet -- and from the looks of the reunion trailer, the whole thing might've left a bitter taste in the cast's mouths!

The trailer starts off innocently enough, with Shannon playing around with her glam squad, making fun of snapping the seat of a director's chair and going on a bit of a Spanx journey, but the fun quickly fades as the women hit the stage to face each other for the first time in months. Before sitting down, Braunwyn predicts a "bad f**king gang-up on Braunwyn," and her suspicions prove true as the ladies lay into her. Elizabeth goes hard, calling the mom of seven judgmental, a narcissist, cynical and two-faced. That kind of talk continues off stage, as cameras capture Kelly and Shannon marveling at Braunwyn in the parking lot of the TV studio, filming content for her social media.

"She's so full of herself," Kelly remarks, as Shannon calls out Braunwyn's "big ego."

See all the tears, touch-ups and tantrums (including a signature Andy Cohen, "All right!" and a Housewife "f**k you" for good measure) for yourself here:

The two-part reunion kicks off next Wednesday, with Shannon on the defense over those disparaging comments about Gina’s new home, which she may or may not have said. Then, Shannon faces the fire for digging into Elizabeth’s past, which -- again -- she may or may not have done. Tensions also flare when Kelly and Emily call out Braunwyn for deflecting when she makes accusations about Shannon. Viewers can also expect to see Andy press Kelly on her tone-deaf comments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Emily getting emotional while detailing her husband Shane’s battle with COVID-19. Plus, Braunwyn reveals a surprising connection to Elizabeth’s past, leading to an explosive confrontation; and emotions run high when Shannon reveals Braunwyn’s involvement in a serious incident with her daughter!

The reunion concludes the following Wednesday with Braunwyn struggling to come to terms with her past behavior involving Shannon’s daughter. She’ll also face questions about her authenticity from the women, and questions about her marriage and family life, as her husband, Sean, joins the conversation. Expect relationship updates from the other women, too, along with more questions about Kelly’s controversial social media posts and more answers about Elizabeth’s life growing up in a religious cult.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.