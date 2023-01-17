The Murdaugh Family Murders Are the Focus of 'A Southern Scandal' Doc: Watch the Trailer

The Murdaughs, one of South Carolina's most prominent families, is at the center of Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries. Over the course of three parts, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will delve deeper into the many deaths surrounding the family -- and the corruption that was exposed in the explosive legal scandal that followed.

As the trailer for the documentary shows, A Southern Scandal will explore how the 2019 untimely death of Paul Murdaugh's high school classmate, Mallory Beach, began unraveling his family's legacy and dominance over the Low Country area. Years later, in 2021, Paul, who was the alleged driver of the boat accident that killed Mallory, and his mother, Maggie, are both found murdered.

Netflix

It's only then, when Paul's father and Maggie's husband, Alex, becomes a suspect in his own family's killing -- and the local crimes garner national attention -- when everything starts to come to light. Of course, there's much more to this saga than just that!

What sets this docuseries apart from HBO Max's Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty is that it will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat the night of the crash and others who have not previously spoken out about the double homicide, including Paul's longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty, Mallory's childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook, Mallory's boyfriend, Anthony Cook, and others.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is set to debut Feb. 22 on Netflix.