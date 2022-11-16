The 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 14 Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back -- and ET has your exclusive first look at season 14!

The show is more intimate than ever before this time around, with a pared-down cast -- Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor return, while Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes have all exited the series. The still-standing trio's taking on bigger deals and bigger drama than ever before; plus, Josh Altman's wife, Heather Altman, is in the mix, as co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. For the first time in MDLLA history, all the agents work under the same agency umbrella, Douglas Elliman, creating unprecedented collaboration... and competition.

After a two-year housing boom in Southern California, interest rates are on the rise and these realtors must adjust to the changing market. From co-listing properties to teaming up for a mega-priced venture in Vegas, Josh, Josh and Tracy are delivering one of MDLLA's most exciting seasons ever.

Watch the trailer here, and read on for an agent-by-agent breakdown of what to expect from season 14.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

Josh Altman continues to struggle with work-life balance as he expands his already formidable reach down to Orange County. Add on the stresses of working with his wife, Heather, and that work-life balance becomes even trickier as the two bleed together. The Altmans aren't always in lockstep at the office... or at home, as Josh secretly entertain an unsolicited offer on their Beverly Hills estate.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

After five years of marriage, Josh Flagg navigates a contentious divorce from his ex, Bobby Boyd, with the help and counsel of his fellow brokers. When neither half of the ex-couple refuses to give up a shared property, they're forced to work together and co-list it. Josh is also back out in the dating pool, romancing a new -- and much younger -- man, despite Josh Altman and Tracy's reservations.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

Tracy Tutor is raising her family in the home that Josh Flagg helped her score last season. With her business soaring, Tracy sets a major record in Orange County and helps a friend purchase a long sought-after Diane Keaton-designed home. She also begins mentoring her daughter, Juliet, who wants to follow in mom’s real-estate footsteps. As Tracy continues working closely with the other brokers, she finds herself in a tense negotiation with Josh Flagg that puts their friendship to the ultimate test.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns with all-new episodes on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.