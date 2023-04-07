The Masters Grinds to a Halt After Massive Pine Trees Topple Over and Nearly Crush Spectators

Three trees fell near the 17th hole at the Augusta National Golf Club on Friday during the second round of play at the 2023 Masters just before play was suspended for the second time on the afternoon. Nobody was injured from the falling trees.

Footage and images of the uprooted trees shows how fortunate those surrounding the pines were to avoid contact. With it late in the day and patrons sparse around the area due to incoming inclement weather, an incident was avoided.

"Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to wind. The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club. We will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament."

The second round was later suspended for the day with play resuming Saturday at 8 a.m. ET.

A giant tree fell at the Masters pic.twitter.com/iwzJahKnQ3 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 7, 2023

Dark skies, swirling winds, rain and lightning started to roll in late Friday afternoon as the later tee times began to finish their rounds. Play was initially suspended 21 minutes before resuming only to be suspended again about an hour later.

Though some wind was gusting, it was never exceptionally strong, which makes it unclear why the trees fell over across the 17th tee box. It did not appear that any players were on the tee box at the time, though the group of Min Woo Lee, Larry Mize and Harrison Crowe was on the 16th green about to head to No. 17.

More wind and rain is expected on Saturday as the weather turns cold and Augusta National attempts to get Round 2 finished with expediency in hopes of having all four rounds completed by the time darkness falls Sunday evening.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on April 7.