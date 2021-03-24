‘The Masked Singer’s Jenny McCarthy Shuts Down Rumors of Husband Donnie Wahlberg on Season 5 (Exclusive)

Jenny McCarthy thinks her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, will eventually be on The Masked Singer -- just not this season. Despite being a frequent guess among her fellow panelists, McCarthy recently told ET it just doesn't seem like it's in the cards.

"I keep wanting it to happen myself. Obviously we keep bringing his name up," McCarthy told ET's Nischelle Turner. "Donnie is still on Blue Bloods and until he's done with Blue Bloods, I would say there's not really a chance for him to be on."

However, that doesn't mean it's not a possibility in the future.

"You'll just have to wait. There will be a season, so don't give up hope," she teased. "I'm keeping my fingers crossed! So you just gotta wait until Blue Bloods is wrapped or maybe, who knows, when this COVID thing is over, maybe they can make some room."

Although, she also admitted he'd have to change his voice and pull off a real fast one for her not to know it's him.

"He would have to do some real clever trickery in order for me to not guess him," she said. "Plus, I always know where he is. So I'd be very suspicious."

The Masked Singer is currently in its fifth season, and McCarthy is once again serving as one of the show's panelists and celebrity detectives, alongside Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

The only real change this season -- apart from the costumed contestants -- is the introduction of guest host Niecy Nash, who was tapped to fill in for longtime host Nick Cannon after he tested positive for COVID-19 just days before production kicked off.

While Nash has admirably held her own as the emcee, producers have already revealed that Cannon will be returning later in the season.

"We gave him, of course, the proper love and respect," McCarthy said of Cannon's return. "But we did miss Niecy, so it was kind of this weird like switch of the babysitters."

Apart from the new guest host, this season is also throwing fans some curveballs with some new twists and turns -- most notably, with the introduction of Wild Card contestants who come in at different points in the competition to shake up the game.

"The wildcards are new this season, and they come in just when you think, 'Oh, this is all we have in this group,' Boom! This extra character comes in," McCarthy shared. "In my mind I go 'Oh, this person has to be huge, because their agent must've made a deal with them to be a wildcard, so they can come in later in the competition and still be in the competition.'"

"So you wanna keep your eyes out on those wildcards, because I could be right about them being mega stars," McCarthy added.

