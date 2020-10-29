'The Masked Singer': The Lips Get the Kiss of Death in Week 5 -- See Who Got Unmasked!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*The Masked Singer returned for its fifth week of competition on Wednesday, and after five impressive performances, fans had to say goodbye to one of the most elegant characters after only their first performance.

The wonderfully weird, charming season introduced fans to five new characters -- The Broccoli, Squiggly Monster, The Jellyfish, The Lips and The Mushroom -- and pitted them against one another in a musical battle royale for a chance to keep their Masked Singer dreams alive.

After all the performances were delivered and audience votes were counted, it was The Lips who ended up getting the kiss of death.

The panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- tried their best to guess who was under the gorgeous set of smackers reclining on a white couch, before the truth was revealed.

As it turns out, Scherzinger and McCarthy can be surprisingly spot-on with their guesses from time to time. This week, both correctly guessed that The Lips were actually Wendy Williams!

When host Nick Cannon asked why she chose to be the lips, Williams said, "Well, first of all, they're fabulous!"

"I can't sing, I can't dance, but I know how to have fun," added Williams, who delivered a charismatic rendition of "Native New Yorker" by Odyssey while seated on a luxurious white couch during her performance on Wednesday.

When Cannon mentioned how Jeong thought The Lips might be Mariah Carrey, Williams seemingly embarrassed the host by asking, "Are you gonna get back together with her eventually?"

Cannon smiled and rolled his eyes while Jeong laughed so hard, he had to get out of his seat, and Williams added, "You belong together!"

As Williams addressed the other panelists, they seemed somewhat uncomfortable, and Cannon quipped, "I've never seen you guys so nervous, because you never know what's going to come out of her mouth!"

