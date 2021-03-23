'The Masked Singer': Joel McHale Is Left 'Speechless' by The Raccoon's Performance (Exclusive)

Joel McHale is returning to The Masked Singer as a guest panelist this week, and he's not afraid to shake things up. In ET's exclusive preview clip, McHale gets a few digs in after a performance from The Raccoon.

"Well, I'm speechless. Much like The Raccoon was during his song," a bearded McHale says, following costumed contestant's rendition of "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash.

"Don't make fun of my boyfriend!" Jenny McCarthy jokingly yells as Ken Jeong and The Raccoon laugh uproariously.

"So, I'm in trouble," McHale continues, "and I can't believe Mickey Rourke is back."

As fans of the show know, Rourke, of course, was The Gremlin in season 4, and was the first contestant in the show's history to choose to unmask themselves, without waiting for the audience's vote.

Like Rourke as The Gremlin, The Raccoon shares a similarly gravelly voice, which he demonstrated with his performance of "Wild Thing" by The Troggs during the season 5 premiere.

The Masked Singerairs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.