'The Masked Singer' Is Changing Up Its Format and Adding a Double Unmasking

The Masked Singer is making some major changes. On Wednesday, Fox announced that season 8 of the competition series will feature an all-new format, which will include double unmaskings and new celebrity singers in every episode.

Every episode will feature several performances with disguised celebs, but, unlike past seasons, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show.

The unmasked celeb will get a front row seat to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking, meaning they won’t have to wait to find out what celebrity they were competing against.

Next, the top two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song, and the winner will be crowned the King or Queen of The Masked Singer and move on to the next week’s episode against new competition, while the loser will unmask. The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the semifinals.

Season 8 will introduce all-new themed episodes, including Vegas Night, Comedy Roast, Hall of Fame, Muppets Night, Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, TV Themes, ’90s Night, Thanksgiving and Fright Night.

The record-number 22 Masked Singers -- who boast a combined 32 GRAMMY nominations, 16 Emmy wins, eight Gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and five stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- will be hiding behind disguises including Bride, Avocado, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bugaboo, Scarecrow, Hedgehog, and Mummies.

The new season will also welcome unmasked celebrity guest appearances by stars such as Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

Season 8 of The Masked Singer will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21 on Fox.