'The Masked Singer': First Look at the New 'Monumental' Buzzer Twist for Season 6 (Exclusive)

The Masked Singer is shaking things up for season 6!

ET exclusively debuts a first look at the new "Take It Off" buzzer twist, which will be introduced during the two-night premiere, and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger can't contain their shock when the news is dropped on them.

The "monumental" buzzer twist can be used by the panelists at any time during each group's run if they're 100 percent sure they know the identity of the person behind the mask. If they're correct, the celebrity must unmask and immediately leave the competition. If they're wrong, the celebrity remains in the competition, mask on and there are Golden Era Trophy consequences for the panelist.

"We're making TV history. It's called the 'Take It Off' buzzer," host Nick Cannon reveals to the stunned panel. "What?!" they all react with shocked expressions.

"Oh yeah, it's about to get good," Cannon teased as two people wearing Hazmat suits bring out a "dangerous"-looking buzzer. As Cannon runs down the rules of the buzzer, the foursome are surprised to learn that they'll be rewarded with two extra points if they turn out to be correct. On the other hand, if they make an error, they'll be "significantly punished."

"But only one of you could use it, per group," Cannon said. "Whatever you do, please, please, please be extremely cautious." Don't tell that to Jeong, who immediately tested out the buzzer, prompting red lights and sirens to ring throughout the studio.

Watch ET's exclusive first look at the new buzzer twist below.

Additionally, the new season of Masked Singer will see a major format change. Celebrity competitors will be split into two groups (A and B) and will face off until there is only one left standing in each group. The finalist from Group A and the finalist from Group B will go "mask to mask" in the finale to crown the Masked Singer champion.

According to Fox, this season's celebrity contestants have a combined 85 GRAMMY nominations and 27 wins, three Oscar nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement awards.

The Masked Singer returns for season 6 in a two-night premiere event Sept. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For more, watch below.

