'The Masked Singer' Finale Sneak Peek: Ken Jeong Surprises Nick Cannon With 'Good Guess' (Exclusive)

This exciting and unpredictable season of The Masked Singer is coming to a close on Wednesday with a performance-packed finale! The Ringmaster, The Firefly and The Prince will face off, but only one will take home the coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

However, before the celebs are revealed at long last, the panel of celebrity detectives will first have to make their final guesses at what stars are inside the elaborate costumes.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's season seven finale, Ken Jeong has a surprisingly solid prediction about the true identity of The Ringmaster, and he even gets host Nick Cannon on board with the possibility.

"Well, I gotta go back to the clues," Ken say, referring to the many hints presented in the character's various clue packages over the course of the show. "You know, there was not snow, but hail. As in Hailee Steinfeld!"

"What about this: Mouse dressed as a princess? Disney? She's a star of Hawkeye! A horse? She was Oscar-nominated for True Grit," Ken says, before noticing what he thinks is a look of incredulity on Nick's face. "She did, Nick!"

"I'm actually rolling with you on this," Nick says. "This is like, 'Woah, Ken might actually have a good guess!'"

Oh, all the bling was blinding me" Ken jokes, referring to Nick's glimmering, bejeweled turban.

Fans will get a chance to see the final three contestants duke it out for the Golden Mask Trophy when the season seven finale of The Masked Singer kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

