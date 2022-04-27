'The Masked Singer': Baby Mammoth Goes Extinct in Week 8 -- See Who Was Under the Furry Pink Costume!

*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!

After an unexpected unmasking last week that sent shockwaves through theMasked Singer fandom, the hit Fox show returned on Wednesday and was back to business as usual with another set of performances from the third and final group of costumed contestants.

Space Bunny, Frog Prince, Baby Mammoth and Queen Cobra -- who turned out to be multiple contestants as multiple Queen Cobras, to everyone's surprise -- all took the stage for another shot at keeping their masks on and getting to the finals.

After all the performances were delivered, it came time for the audience to vote on which of the masked contestants should have to face off -- and it all came down to Baby Mammoth (who sang "Me Too" by Meghan Trainer) and Space Bunny, who crooned Culture Club's "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me."

Finally, it came time for the final vote of the night and that spelled the end of the road for Baby Mammoth.

Before unmasking, the panel of celebrity detectives -- including Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger -- made their final guesses. The wild guesses included Reese Witherspoon, Kirsten Dunst and Rachel Ray. However it was McCarthy who guessed it right-on!

As McCarthy guessed, after unmasking, Baby Mammoth revealed herself to be none other than Cheers star Kirstie Alley.

When host Nick Cannon asked why she wanted to be a part of the show, Alley explained, "I've done a lot of things in my career, but I've never gotten to be in the circus."

Alley also explained, "I have grandchildren, and they're really young -- so they're gonna think this is so good!"

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

