'The Masked Singer': Baby Alien Rockets Out of the Competition - See What Star Was Working the Puppet Costume!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!* The Masked Singer returned for its fourth week of competition on Wednesday, and after five impressive performances, fans had to say goodbye to one of the most unique characters to ever appear on the show.

The wonderfully weird and endlessly charming season brought back the remaining contestants from Group B -- The Serpent, The Crocodile, The Seahorse, Whatchamacallit, Baby Alien -- and pitted them against one another in a musical battle royale for a chance to earn a spot in the Group B finals!

After all the performances were delivered and audience votes were counted, it was Baby Alien who was forced to beam himself out of the race for the Golden Mask.

The panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Joel McHale -- tried their best to guess who was under the bizarre space crib and working the adorable puppet. However, none of them were able to crack the clues and guess correctly.

The guesses ranged from comedians to serious actors to reality stars, but all the panelists were left stunned when the Baby Alien took off his elaborate costume and revealed himself to be former NFL pro Mark Sanchez!

After the big reveal, he went on to deliver an unmasked encore performance of Imagine Dragons' "It's Time," the song he sang earlier in the episode.

This means The Serpent, The Crocodile, The Seahorse and Whatchamacallit, will be heading into the Group B finals later in the season.

Last week, fans got a chance to find out who was under The Giraffe costume. After some surprisingly close guesses, The Giraffe unmasked and revealed himself to be Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green.

Check out the video below to hear more from the actor about his time on the show.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.