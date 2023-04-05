'The Great American Baking Show' Trailer: Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith Put U.S. Bakers to the Test

The U.S. version of the Great British Baking Show is finally here! Ahead of the Great American Baking Show's debut on the Roku Channel, the franchise released the first trailer for the upcoming spin-off hosted by Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry and judged by longtime stars, chef Paul Hollywood and restaurateur Prue Leith.

In the extended look at the new season, U.S. contestants are put to the test as Hollywood and Leith look to crown America's best amateur baker. "I'm rather hoping that these bakers will bring something new to the tent," Leith says, while Hollywood teases that this is the "best group" of Americans he's judged so far.

Of course, not everything under the iconic tent goes off without a hitch, with one contestant revealing they've never had a hamburger before as another threatens to break off the judges teeth with something Leith compares to "concrete."

The co-hosts, meanwhile, appear to capture the charm and presence of those who have previously presented the British version as they prepare a new set of contestants to get "ready, set... bake!"

"We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host the Great American Baking Show. Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver," Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals at Roku, said when the new series was first announced.

He added, "The passion that fans have for this franchise is unmatched, and we’re so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring the Great American Baking Show exclusively to The Roku Channel."

The series' six-part debut, meanwhile, follows a star-studded version that premiered in December. At the time, D'Arcy Carden, Joel Kim Booster, Chloe Fineman, Nat Faxon, Liza Koshy, and Marshawn Lynch all competed for the coveted honor of "Star Baker" on the Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday.

The Great American Baking Show will debut May 5 on The Roku Channel.