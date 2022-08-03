'The Good Fight' Trailer Teases Chaotic Final Season: Watch the Madness Unfold

Diane Lockhart is making a fiery exit. Paramount+ released the official trailer for the final season of The Good Fight on Wednesday, and as you can only imagine, the stakes are higher than they've ever been as the world seemingly crumbles around her.

In season 6, Diane (Christine Baranski) feels like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

The Good Wife veterans Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston are also back in the fold as Eli Gold and Elsbeth Tascioni, respectively, to send off the series in grand style.

As the trailer for The Good Fight's swan song reveals, Diane is having major doubts about where she stands in the world and, well, the world in general.

"I used to believe in progress," she laments. "That we learned from our mistakes. I feel like I'm back where I was six years ago. No matter what we do, we just end up back at the start."

Plus, a new name partner -- powerhouse attorney/"rainmaker" Ri'chard Lane (Andre Braugher) -- proves to be a bit too much to handle and physician Lyle Bettencourt (John Slattery) gets close to Diane. Watch the trailer below.

Baranski, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa and Audra McDonald star in the Paramount+ series, alongside new additions Slattery and Braugher.

