'The Family Chantel': Watch the Moment Pedro Tells Chantel He Wants a Divorce

After weeks of mulling it over and a trial separation, Pedro has made his decision. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro tells Chantel that he wants a divorce.

"I try to do the separation, here in the same roof," Pedro tells Chantel. "Things haven't done any good like I expected because you haven't respected my space."

"I know I haven't respected your space," Chantel agrees.

At the end of his rope, an annoyed Pedro puts it to Chantel plainly, "I want my divorce."

Pedro and Chantel have been fighting all season long, so their split comes as no surprise to viewers or Chantel's family, though it caught Chantel a bit off guard.

"I didn't expect for you to say that you wanted a divorce from me," Chantel says. "I really just wanted to know if you valued this marriage and wanted to work on it, and the answer's 'No.' So, there's nothing more we need to discuss."

Chantel walks away, accepting that their marriage is over -- though doubts over Pedro's fidelity still weigh heavily on her mind.

"All the love is gone. There's nothing left there," Pedro tells the camera, before getting emotional. "It's very, you know, it's like Jesus -- you feel a pain in your chest. You feel these things in your chest that you say like, 'Goddamn it.'

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May and the two both filed restraining orders against one another. In Chantel's answer to Pedro's divorce filing, she made explosive allegations, citing the reason for the divorce as adultery on his behalf. She also accused him of "cruel treatment," alleging "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain." In the court documents, she stated that "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.