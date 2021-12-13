'The Dr. Oz Show' Is Ending, Will Be Replaced By Daughter Daphne Oz's 'The Good Dish'

The Dr. Oz Show - - hosted by Mehmet Oz - - is coming to an end. After 13 seasons, the syndicated talk show will wrap on Jan. 14 as the host runs for the Pennsylvania senate.

The talk show will be replaced by an hour-long version of the long-time segment, The Good Dish, hosted by his daughter, Daphne Oz. Hosting the cooking show alongside Daphne is Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa. The series will premiere on Jan. 17, across all major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years,” Zack Hernandez, senior vice president and general sales manager of U.S. Syndication Sales for Sony Pictures Television, told Variety. “We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country.”

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The Good Dish news comes less than a month after Dr. Oz announced that he will be running for senate. The 61-year-old TV personality made the announcement in an op-ed titled, "Why I'm Running to be a Senator From Pennsylvania," published by the Washington Examiner.

"We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations. During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That’s why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal," he wrote in part.

The Dr. Oz Show premiered in 2009. During its run, the talk show has won 10 Daytime Emmys.