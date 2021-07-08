'The Crown's Emma Corrin Reveals She/They Pronouns, Shares Photos in Chest Binder

The Crown star Emma Corrin is opening up about their personal journey. The 25-year-old actress shared pictures of themself wearing a chest binder on Instagram and changed their pronouns to she/they on their bio.

Corrin, who played Princess Diana on season 4 of The Crown, posed in black-and-white photos wearing a chest binder and shared their personal experience. A binder is a piece of fabric worn across the breasts. The compression garments are sometimes worn by transgender and nonbinary people to help with feelings of body dysphoria.

"Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool," Corrin wrote. "It's all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that's ok! Embrace it. Bind safely, find what works for you."

Corrin got plenty of support from their famous friends, including Jennifer Garner, who commented on the post with three heart emojis. Meanwhile, 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman wrote, "I love you so much."

On Thursday, Corrin also shared a post from artist Lulu Wolf on their Instagram Story. The post includes an excerpt calling Louise Fitzhugh's popular children's novel, Harriet the Spy, "queer in its very bones."

Instagram

Corrin has referred to themself as "queer" in the past. In April, they shared a picture of themself wearing a wedding dress and veil, writing, "ur fave queer bride."