'The Crown': UK's Culture Secretary Demands Netflix Put Disclaimer on Series

The new season of The Crown on Netflix has upset some viewers, even those in leadership positions in the United Kingdom. The U.K.'s Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, spoke to the Mail on Sunday over the weekend about the dangers of not informing viewers of the fictional nature of the royal family drama.

"It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," he notes. "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

Season 4 of The Crown follows the royal family through the 1980s and features the introduction of Princess Diana.

Earlier this month, Emma Corrin, who portrays Princess Diana on the show's latest season, opened up on The Tamron Hall Show about the reports that the royal family and members of Parliament were upset with how the Peter Morgan drama depicted the story of the late Princess of Wales and Prince Charles' romance.

"It's a difficult one. I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we're in is fictionalized to a great extent," Corrin said at the time. "Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but [creator] Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction."

She added that while she stands by the show's portrayal, "I understand why people would be upset because this is history and even with Diana, you know, it's still very much fresh, I suppose, everything that happened. So I do really understand if people would be upset."