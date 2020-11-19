'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Responds to Reports the Royal Family Is Upset By Portrayal of Princess Diana

With the introduction of Princess Diana on season 4 of The Crownpredictably comes some controversy. Actress Emma Corrin, who portrays the late Princess of Wales from her teenage years until the age of 28, appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday where she was asked about reports that the royal family and even members of Parliament are upset by the show's portrayal of Diana and Prince Charles' romance and marriage.

"It's a difficult one. I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we're in is fictionalized to a great extent," Corrin replied. "Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but [creator] Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction."

She added that while she stands by the show's portrayal, "I understand why people would be upset because this is history and even with Diana, you know, it's still very much fresh, I suppose, everything that happened. So I do really understand if people would be upset."

Corrin is new to the cast but won't continue in the role past season 4 as the show recasts every two seasons. She praised Morgan's portrayal of the royal family for the Netflix drama.

"All of the cast, we just want to constantly remind people that we approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it's such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters and as an actor it's such a joy to really be able to bring a lot to them," she said.

It's been reported in the past that members of the royal family have seen the Netflix series. In 2018, Vanessa Kirby, who originated the role of Princess Margaret, said a friend at a party overheard either Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie saying, "My granny kind of likes it" of the show. Their "granny" just happens to be Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier this year, biographer Angela Levin, author of Harry: Conversations With the Prince, said of Prince Harry, "Harry, when I went to interview him in the Palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, 'Are you watching The Crown?'... and he said, 'I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.'"

The show is currently slated to end with season six, which will likely take the royal family at least into the '90s if not further.