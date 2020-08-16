'The Crown' Casts Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana for Final Seasons

The final cast of The Crown is shaping up. The Netflix series announced on Sunday that it had found its Princess Diana for its upcoming fifth and six seasons. Elizabeth Debicki will be taking on the role following Emma Corrin's portrayal of the royal in season 4.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," Debicki said in a statement.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

Debicki's casting comes days after ET learned that Jonathan Pryce would be The Crown's next Prince Philip. Imelda Staunton will be playing Queen Elizabeth II, and Lesley Manville will be playing Princess Margaret.

Pryce will be the third actor to play the Duke of Edinburgh on the Netflix series, following Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have played Queen Elizabeth, while Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter have played Margaret.

The Crown was previously supposed to end with season 5, but it was announced last month that the series would be getting a sixth season, after creator Peter Morgan changed his mind.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said in a statement. "To be clear, series six will not bring us any closer to present-day -- it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Season 4 of The Crown is set to premiere later this year.