The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Reveals Why T.I. Punched Him in the Face, Rapper Says 'We Moved On'

The Chainsmokers are revealing one of their more bizarre celebrity run-ins. In a TikTok video posted by the electropop duo, member Drew Taggart recalled an on-stage encounter with rapper T.I. at a nightclub that became quite heated.

"T.I. just literally punched me in the face. We were in a vibe and I was, like, I gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault," Taggart said in the video. "He was like, 'Don’t do that,' and I was like, 'OK.' And he pushed me off and I was like, 'All right, my bad.'"

Taggart continue, "He punched me in the face and I was like, 'OK, I’m sorry.' And he was like, 'All right, cool. We're good.' It was the weirdest interaction ever."

T.I. confirmed the story in his own video posted on The Shade Room, acknowledging that there's no bad blood between them.

"There's really not much more to the story than you’ve already heard," he laughed. "I think the most important thing to take away is afterwards, we had a drink, we took a shot, you dig? You know what I’m saying? And we moved on. You know, everybody left the party, had a good time. Like I said, love The Chainsmokers — not to get no sugar, though."

The Chainsmokers released their latest studio album, So Far So Good, earlier this year.