'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story' Star Aryanna on Boyfriend Sherlon Working at a Swingers Resort (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's latest spinoff, Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story, is bringing all the drama fans have come to expect from the beloved TLC franchise. ET spoke to one of the new Discovery + spinoff's standout stars, Aryanna, who previewed what's to come when it comes to her journey with Sherlon, whom she met in Jamaica while on vacation.

In the trailer, Aryanna, who's from Illinois, says that a month after returning home she found out she was pregnant. Her loved ones are shown questioning Sherlon's intentions, asking him if he has fathered more children with other tourists, especially given that he works at a swingers resort. But Aryanna told ET's Melicia Johnson that she actually met Sherlon at another one of his jobs working for his father, and shared her reaction to him working at a swingers resort.

"Obviously, I'm going to be thinking about what kind of things go on there, what you see, what you've witnessed or what you've been a part of," she says. "Me and my sister, we're huge jokesters, instantly, when we found that out, we're just asking him a whole bunch of questions and cracking a whole bunch of jokes about it, like, 'We know you do stuff there with the tour.' And he was deny 'till you die."

Aryanna said his job wasn't an issue for her until others brought it up.

"I was never super jealous with him or super insecure or paranoid," she says. "And then other people will be like, 'Well, he could be lying. He could have this going on and you just wouldn't know, he's in a different country.' I'm like, 'I guess you're right.'"

Aryanna clarified that she got pregnant the second time she went to visit Sherlon in Jamaica and not during the trip when she initially met him. But while the pregnancy was a surprise, she said that Sherlon definitely wanted to get her pregnant.

"He had expressed to me from early on that he had really wanted kids and he had told me one time that people think it's weird if you're as old as him in Jamaica and you don't have kids," she shares. "And I mean, I didn't get that really, but, I had told him I have to finish school first. ... So, aka not necessarily anytime soon. And then, I guess, we let paradise get the best of us and it happened a little sooner."

"I'll consider it more on my end to slip up, but I think he definitely had an agenda from the beginning," she adds.

But Aryanna was surprised when Sherlon wasn't willing to move to the U.S. with her to raise the baby.

"I didn't expect it to be easy, but I thought he'd be a little more willing than what he was, and, not necessarily," she notes.

In the trailer, Sherlon says they both "made a big mistake" and that he's not "going to be forced to get married." Aryanna gave her reaction to the hurtful moment.

"Honestly, the best way to put it is the thoughts going through my head were, 'I guess you are not the person I thought you were,'" she recalls. "And, naturally people are going to be thinking, 'Well, obviously. You hardly knew him.' But, I have pretty good judgment and I'm not the type to make stupid decisions like that. And so, I mean, really the thought going through my head was, 'You fooled me. You're not the person I thought you were.'"

"He definitely won't do anything he doesn't want to do, which, I guess, that's a good thing when it comes to other things," she continues about what she's come to learn about Sherlon. "The other thing is he's not very good at realizing what others are going through -- what I'm going through -- and all the things I've sacrificed. ... I guess sometimes he's just not very considerate of my situation and the things going on with me. Sometimes I feel like he likes the excitement of having a baby, but then, there's a lot more to it than that."

Regardless of how things turn out with Sherlon, Aryanna is grateful for becoming a mom. She described the season as "rocky."

"I think that it could be better," she teases of the outcome of this season. "I think either way it's positive to me because, I don't want to get into too much detail, but because my life now is super great because of that circumstance. So, I think that's the biggest blessing."

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story premieres on Discovery + July 18.