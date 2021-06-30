'The Bold Type' Series Finale: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy React to Their Characters' Endings

Spoiler alert! The below article contains major spoilers for the series finale of The Bold Type, which aired Wednesday, June 30, on Freeform.

Jane, Sutton and Kat ended things with one last heart-to-heart in the fashion closet. The Bold Type wrapped its fifth and final season on Wednesday, and ET's Leanne Aguilera got the series' stars to weigh in on where their characters ended up.

Katie Stevens' Jane Sloan shocked everybody in the finale when she turned down the job of editor-in-chief at Scarlet, and instead opted to quit the magazine and travel the world as an ode to her late mother.

"I was excited when they first told me about it, because I was like, 'Yes, send this type A, needs-to-let-go girl on an Eat, Pray, Love journey,'" Stevens told ET. "I think the whole point is that she wants to learn about other cultures and feminism and other countries and what that looks like."

"She's been in her sort of safe little bubble for so long, but I think that the beauty behind that growth is that we've seen Jane go through so much. So much of what she's done is in plans for her future to give herself time, to give herself a healthy future," she continued. "I'm happy that we're telling a story of somebody who's not just burying themselves in their work, or just taking the next step because it feels like that's the one they should take."

Ultimately, Stevens believes that Jane is "making a decision that feels incredibly difficult, but ultimately is a reflection of her own self love and her own journey of self discovery that she needs to go find."

When Jane decided not take over the editor-in-chief job from Jacqueline (Melora Hardin), Aisha Dee's Kat Edison was ready to step up to the plate.

"My first reaction when they were like, 'Kat's going to be editor,' was, 'OK. Sure.' I truly didn't believe it, especially given that she was just fired multiple times," Dee said. "When you look back on the series, she's constantly known that she's a great leader and that she has experience being a manager."

"I guess it kind of seems like it would be an obvious choice for her, but I didn't see it coming," she continued. "It really comes out of nowhere. But I consider myself a fan of the show, so for me as a fan it was really satisfying to see that as an end."

Meanwhile, Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) ended her journey by reconciling with her estranged husband, Richard Hunter (Sam Page), when he decided to forego having kids in order to be with his longtime love.

"I am really thrilled with the ending. I'm super happy that Sutton and Richard stayed together," Fahy said. "It felt like the right thing for both of those characters. Sam and I were really vocal about that."

Despite their happy ending, Sutton and Richard's future wasn't always a sure thing.

"It was written that they didn't wind up together. The night before we were supposed to shoot that scene, they rewrote it and we shot it differently," Fahy revealed. "I'll never forget getting the phone call that night from our showrunner saying, 'We changed it and you guys are going to end up being together.'"

"It was just the best feeling ever, because that was what we wanted so badly," she continued. "We totally understood why they were maybe going to tell a different version of that story, but, we were really, really pleased with what ended up happening. The payoff is really nice."

As for where all of their characters go from here, Stevens guessed that Jane, who wound up single after a flirtation with her employee Scott (Mat Vairo) and a hookup with a hot bodyguard, was quick to hop a plane, write stories, and have "a hot European fling for a second."

"I think that when they realized that Jane's journey had to be about herself, they couldn't have her ending up with anyone," Stevens explained.

Dee, meanwhile, said that she thinks that Kat and her love Adena (Nikohl Boosheri), who ended up together in the finale and were even seen moving in together in a cut scene, go on to "adopt some babies."

"I can just see them being great mothers and having a big home with lots of kids. That's the vibe," Dee said. "For the fandom that liked Kat and Adena, know that they moved in together and they got a really sweet apartment."

When it comes to Sutton, Fahy predicted a happy future with Richard... and Jane and Kat.

"I think they move Upstate, and Jane and Kat are locked up in the basement, so that they can always be together forever," Fahy said.

"Jane tries to leave for whatever international flight she goes on. Sutton offers to drive her to the airport, but takes a detour, locks her in a basement," Stevens joked, with Dee adding that Kat will probably have "a Stockholm syndrome thing going on."

"She's like, 'I love my captors. I'm actually so much better off being in this basement than in the real world,'" Dee quipped of her character.

While Stevens told ET that she'd be down to do a reunion movie down the road, both she and Dee believe that the three ladies were all in a great place when they had their final chat in Scarlet's fashion closet.

"Each of them went in exactly the direction they needed to go," Dee said. "At least for me, I felt so satisfied at the end. I was like, 'Oh yeah. Each of them are exactly where they need to be in order to move forward.'"

"We all end up where we're supposed to," Stevens agreed. "It's just an experience unlike any that I've ever had of shooting that episode, and getting to be intentional with one another, and having the ability to wrap up a project like that."

Stevens continued, "That final scene was one of my favorites and such a moment that I'll never forget, doing it with the two of them. It was just so special because I know that our characters were talking about, 'Is this it? Never. We're going to be in each other's lives forever.' In that moment it wasn't Jane, Kat and Sutton talking. It was us."