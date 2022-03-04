'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Park Is Confronted With Her Past After a New Job Proposal (Exclusive)

Park's past is back to create some waves.

On Friday's episode of The Blacklist, "The Conglomerate," FBI Agent Alina Park (Laura Sohn) is forced to confront her past when John Richter (guest star Will Stout), a shady figure from the old days, unexpectedly turns up. The episode, which features more of Park's life after Liz's death, centers on an investigation into the Conglomerate -- a group of former government-sponsored assassins -- that becomes complicated when the Task Force learns she may have ties to the group.

"Sooner or later, the past will come find us," Sohn tells ET exclusively ahead of the hour.

In ET's sneak peek from the episode, it's obvious their reunion is fraught with tension. Richter, a charming ex-CIA assassin, comes back into Park's life with a proposition and she finds herself faced with a dilemma. Cross him and she may be subject to dangerous results.

"Marriage suits you," Richter says when he parks himself at the table, catching Park by surprise. "How's Perry?"

"Peter's fine," Park replies, politely correcting him on her husband's name.

"You've introduced him to our spot. I can't decide if I should be jealous or touched," Richter says with a smirk.

"You should be leaving, preferably before he gets here," Park fires back.

But Richter isn't finished. He needs her for a new assignment and stops at nothing to persuade her to team up again -- just one more time.

"What you're doing now, I can't figure out, but it can't be as exciting as what we used to do," he says.

"What we did wasn't exciting or legal," she reminds him. But Richter goes one step further to try and make it impossible for her to say no to his job proposal.

"I've helped start an organization, The Conglomerate," he begins to pitch her. Park, however, shoots him down immediately without even hearing the rest of his spiel. But Richter isn't fully sold on the fact that Park will stay away, leaving her his card in case she changes her mind.

Will she reconsider? Watch the clip above.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

