x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Entertainment Tonight

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Have you shopped for Valentine's Day yet? The romantic love holiday is less than a month away, but if you haven't started to browse for gifts yet we'll set you on the right track.

We've selected our top gift ideas to shop for the important lady on your Valentine's Day gift list, whether that's your mom, sister, friend or romantic partner.

A bouquet of red roses, candy and chocolate covered strawberries are classic Valentine's Day gift options, but we think treating her to sought-after fashion, beauty or home goodies will be extra special.

Shop the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the amazing women in your life. 

Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts

Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts

Eloquii

Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts

She'll be obsessed with this fuzzy stylish loungewear set from Eloquii. She can wear it while working from home or just chilling on the couch. 

TANK: $45 AT ELOQUII

SHORTS: $55 AT ELOQUII

Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace

Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace

Sterling Forever

Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace

Heart-shaped jewelry is trendy right now and it's very on-theme with Valentine's Day. Gift this timeless heart pendant necklace from Sterling Forever. Available in 14k gold vermeil, 14k rose gold vermeil or sterling silver.

$78 AT STERLING FOREVER

Monica Vinader Medium Riva Wave Diamond Hoop Earrings

Monica Vinader Medium Riva Wave Diamond Hoop Earrings

Nordstrom

Monica Vinader Medium Riva Wave Diamond Hoop Earrings

If you're looking to gift diamonds this year, consider this elegant, wave-inspired pair of hoops designed by Monica Vinader. 

$275 AT NORDSTROM

Free People When In Rome Bralette & Eyes On You Undies

Free People When In Rome Bralette & Eyes On You Undies

Free People

Free People When In Rome Bralette & Eyes On You Undies

Valentine's Day is the occasion to gift pretty lingerie. This coordinating set of bra and underwear from Free People is delicate, lacy and romantic. 

BRALETTE: $48 AT FREE PEOPLE

UNDIES: $24 AT FREE PEOPLE

Madewell Brushed Oversized Plaid Scarf

Madewell Brushed Oversized Plaid Scarf

Shopbop

Madewell Brushed Oversized Plaid Scarf

An oversized plaid scarf from Madewell that's cozy, chic and practical for winter. 

$55 AT SHOPBOP

Côté Table Gatifa Wine Glass, Set of 6

Cote Table Gatifa Wine Glass, Set of 6

Verishop

Côté Table Gatifa Wine Glass, Set of 6

A set of new wine glasses she can use on Valentine's Day for a romantic dinner at home. This stem glass design with fluted detail is beautiful.

$68 AT VERISHOP

Brooklinen Waffle Robe

brooklinen waffle robe

Brooklinen

Brooklinen Waffle Robe

A luxurious robe is always a great gift idea. Made with 100% Turkish cotton, this Brooklinen waffle robe is lightweight, quick-drying and absorbent. 

$98 AT BROOKLINEN

Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting

Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting

Coach Outlet

Coach Jes Crossbody With Quilting

Get this adorable red heart quilted Coach crossbody bag for your Valentine. Sign into your Coach Insider account to get early access to shop this bag on Coach Outlet. 

$171 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $428)

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Bifold Wallet

A Kate Spade wallet is a classic accessory for any gal! We love this practical and pretty bifold design. 

$49 AT KATE SPADE NEW YORK (REGULARLY $169)

Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum

Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum

Vegamour

Vegamour vegaLASH Volumizing Serum

Who doesn't want naturally long, voluminous lashes? Give the Vegamour lash serum, which is completely vegan, cruelty-free and formulated with clinically tested plant actives. 

$80 AT VEGAMOUR

JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit

JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit

Sephora

JLo Beauty That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit

She can try out Jennifer Lopez's new skincare line, JLo Beauty, with this four-piece kit that includes That JLo Glow Serum, That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze.

$64 AT SEPHORA

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Your Loved Ones

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

The Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Your Major Milestone