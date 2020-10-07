The Best Things to Buy From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale -- Shop for 4 Days Only

This is huge: Lululemon just launched a surprise online warehouse sale! The mega-popular activewear brand is offering their high-quality clothing, accessories and workout gear at deep discounts -- for five days only. Here's what you need to know to score the best deals on new workout clothes.

When is the Lululemon online warehouse sale?

The sale runs from July 9-13, or while supplies last. New markdowns will drop online daily -- meaning you'll have opportunities to save all week long. This sale is online only.

What kinds of items are on sale?

From leggings and tank tops to sports bras and belt bags, you'll find something for everyone at the Lululemon online warehouse sale. There are markdowns on select clothing and accessories across all categories, including women’s, men’s, girls' and gear. ET Style will be scouring the new daily markdowns and sharing our best finds, so keep checking back here every day through July 13!

How much are items marked down?

Many sale items are on par with Lululemon's typical online warehouse sale prices. We've spotted tops and leggings that are marked down more than 40% and accessories marked down more than 70%.

Why is the Lululemon online warehouse sale a big deal?

The retailer doesn't do online sales often, so take advantage of these low prices while items are still in stock!

The Best Sports Bras From the Lululemon Sale

Choose from a wide variety of fabrics, colors and sizes -- including strappy, high neck and lace options.

The Best Under $100 Deals at the Lululemon Online Sale

Score big savings on a tie-dye tank, running tights, men's swimwear and more.

The Best Leggings From the Lululemon Sale

Many of our favorite styles are marked down, including the In Movement, Wunder Under and Align collections.

The Best Men's Deals From the Lululemon Sale

Tons of men's clothing and accessories we love are marked down (and selling quickly!).